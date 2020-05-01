Alberta’s chief medical officer of health to provide daily COVID-19 update Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health is scheduled to provide her daily update on the COVID-19 situation on Friday afternoon.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw will be joined by other medical officials for the daily update at 3:30 p.m.

Hinshaw’s address will be streamed live in this story post.

Friday’s update comes one day after Premier Jason Kenney announced the province’s plan to relaunch the economy. The phased approach sees some measures eased as early as today and this weekend.

If COVID-19 hospitalizations remain stable, the plan will see scheduled surgeries resume May 4 – along with some health services like dental.

Some retail businesses, restaurants, hair salons, museums, daycares and summer camps have been given a target date of May 14.

The relaunch plan comes with restrictions such as wearing masks on mass transit.

Also Thursday, Hinshaw announced 190 new cases of COVID-19 in Alberta. That brings the total number of cases in the province to 5,355. Of those, 2,161 people have recovered.

Hinshaw also announced three more people have died of COVID-19, bringing the provincial death toll to 89.