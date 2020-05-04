Hurdles to return kids to school under COVID-19 are ‘mind-boggling,’ Surrey superintendent says

Send this page to someone via email

In another video to parents, students and staff, the Surrey School District superintendent says trying to bring kids back to class amid the COVID-19 pandemic are “mind-boggling.”

In his latest video message on Monday, Jordan Tinney said there’s a “strong appetite” to get things going again and that opening the economy is linked with re-opening schools.

At first, he said the focus will likely be on younger children because they’re not as able to learn online as older kids.

A decision on the extent of re-opening and timing appears to be imminent, Tinney added.

“The complexities of reopening schools in the midst of a pandemic are mind-boggling, but I believe we are all guided by common values really, which are (that) we all believe health and safety should be the top priority.”

This is the sixth week of the suspension of in-class instruction in B.C. schools.

The province is expected to release how it plans to start lifting pandemic restrictions on Wednesday.