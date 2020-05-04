Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

3 charged in killing of 15-year-old Toronto boy

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted May 4, 2020 3:02 pm
Updated May 4, 2020 3:03 pm
Toronto police investigating murder of 15-year-old Jeremiah Ranger
WATCH ABOVE: (April 26) Toronto police investigating murder of 15-year-old Jeremiah Ranger

Three people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 15-year-old boy in Toronto’s north end last month.

Police said that on Sunday, April 26, officers responded to reports of unknown trouble in the area of Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue West shortly before 6 p.m.

Officers said a white Audi SUV was parked on the road when the victim got into the car with another boy.

READ MORE: 15-year-old boy shot and killed in Toronto’s north end

While inside, the victim was shot and subsequently fled the scene with the other boy, but collapsed a short distance away, police said. The second person was unharmed.

The victim, 15-year-old Jeremiah Ranger of Toronto, was pronounced dead in hospital.

Investigators said the white Audi fled the scene after the shooting.

Story continues below advertisement

In an update on Monday, police announced that three arrests had been made in connection with Ranger’s death.

READ MORE: Toronto man charged with 2nd-degree murder of 72-year-old man in Etobicoke

Tyler Ricardo Young, 22, of Cambridge was arrested on Friday and charged with second-degree murder.

Hannah Yvonne Gaudet, 20, and Seymour Myles Young, 23, both from Toronto, turned themselves in on Monday and were also charged with second-degree murder, police said.

A GoFundMe account has been set up by the victim’s mother, Krystal Ranger.

“My son Jeremiah just turned 15 on April 10. And now he’s gone. I know my son is with God,” she wrote.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeToronto PoliceTorontoToronto crimetoronto police serviceToronto HomicidesJane Street and Sheppard Avenue WestJeremiah RangerJeremiah Ranger Murder
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.