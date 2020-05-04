3 charged in killing of 15-year-old Toronto boy

Send this page to someone via email

Three people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 15-year-old boy in Toronto’s north end last month.

Police said that on Sunday, April 26, officers responded to reports of unknown trouble in the area of Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue West shortly before 6 p.m.

Officers said a white Audi SUV was parked on the road when the victim got into the car with another boy.

While inside, the victim was shot and subsequently fled the scene with the other boy, but collapsed a short distance away, police said. The second person was unharmed.

The victim, 15-year-old Jeremiah Ranger of Toronto, was pronounced dead in hospital.

Investigators said the white Audi fled the scene after the shooting.

In an update on Monday, police announced that three arrests had been made in connection with Ranger’s death.

Tyler Ricardo Young, 22, of Cambridge was arrested on Friday and charged with second-degree murder.

Hannah Yvonne Gaudet, 20, and Seymour Myles Young, 23, both from Toronto, turned themselves in on Monday and were also charged with second-degree murder, police said.

A GoFundMe account has been set up by the victim’s mother, Krystal Ranger.

“My son Jeremiah just turned 15 on April 10. And now he’s gone. I know my son is with God,” she wrote.