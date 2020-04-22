Menu

Crime

Toronto man charged with 2nd-degree murder of 72-year-old man in Etobicoke

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted April 22, 2020 9:48 am
Djuro Orlovic, 72.
Djuro Orlovic, 72. Handout / Toronto police

Toronto police say they have charged a 73-year-old man in connection with a homicide investigation into the death of a 72-year-old man in Etobicoke.

Emergency crews were called to Royal York Road, just south of Evans Avenue, at around 6:22 p.m. Tuesday.

When officers arrived, they found a man with obvious signs of trauma and no vital signs, police said.

23-year-old man charged in retired Toronto dentist's murder

Police said the man, identified by investigators as 72-year-old Djuro Orlovic, succumbed to his injuries and died at the scene.

A post-mortem examination is scheduled for Thursday to determine the exact cause of death.

Officers arrested 73-year-old Janusz Rusin, of Toronto. Rusin has been charged with second-degree murder.

Police said they are looking to speak to anyone with information on the whereabouts and movements of Rusin in the days prior to this incident.

Story continues below advertisement

This is Toronto’s 23rd homicide of the year.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
