15-year-old boy shot and killed in Toronto’s north end

Toronto police say a 15-year-old boy has died after he was shot in the city’s north end.
Emergency crews were called to Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue West at around 6:07 p.m. Sunday for reports of a shooting.
The boy was rushed by paramedics to hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound. The boy later died from his injuries, police said.
Investigators are asking any witnesses or anyone with video to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.
This is Toronto’s 24th homicide of the year.
