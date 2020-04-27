Menu

Crime

15-year-old boy shot and killed in Toronto’s north end

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted April 27, 2020 6:19 am
A photo of police on scene at Sheppard Avenue West and Jane Street in Toronto on April 26, 2020.
A photo of police on scene at Sheppard Avenue West and Jane Street in Toronto on April 26, 2020. Andrew Collins/ Global News

Toronto police say a 15-year-old boy has died after he was shot in the city’s north end.

Emergency crews were called to Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue West at around 6:07 p.m. Sunday for reports of a shooting.

The boy was rushed by paramedics to hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound. The boy later died from his injuries, police said.

Investigators are asking any witnesses or anyone with video to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

This is Toronto’s 24th homicide of the year.

