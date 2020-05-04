Another employee tests positive for coronavirus at Burnside transit garage

Send this page to someone via email

Five Halifax Transit employees have now tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to the head of the Amalgamated Transit Union.

Ken Wilson believes it’s the third case at the garage. He says he learned of the case at around 8:45 p.m. Sunday.

“It wasn’t a driver. We’re not exactly sure who it was at this point. We were only told that it was somebody inside the Burnside garage,” he said in a statement to Global News.

“I’m still trying to gather details.”

READ MORE: Halifax Transit reducing bus, ferry services as precaution against COVID-19

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

In a statement, Halifax Regional Municipality spokesperson Erin DiCarlo said the city would not be releasing specifics about any of its employees who test positive for COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

“If a municipal employee tests positive, Public Health will be in contact with the individual and will complete contact tracing to identify all those who have been in close contact,” said DiCarlo. “If Public Health’s investigation determines a public notification is needed, they will issue.”

“The municipality will continue to internally advise staff of any positive test results within their respective business unit/facility/division and will follow all Public Health cleaning recommendations to help reduce the spread of the virus.”

The city introduced new measures last month to help slow the spread of COVID-19 on Halifax Transit services, which included a reduction in capacity and the ramping up of cleaning protocols.

READ MORE: N.S. parents call for province to extend school closures until September

Last week, the city announced it would also be switching several routes to weekend schedules on weekdays.

Nova Scotia announced an additional 14 cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 985.

Of the 985 cases, 309 are active.