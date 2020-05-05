Coronavirus: Long-distance friends from across the pond crafting to help fight against COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

During this time of physical distancing, a pair of friends used to being apart since they live in different corners of the world, are joining together virtually to help the fight against COVID-19.

“Me and Lexi have been friends for almost six years and we still keep in touch even though we’ve only seen each other in person once,” said Sydnee Grant, a student at West Preparatory Junior Public School.

The nine-year-old from Toronto and her 10-year-old friend, Lexi-Rayne Vincent, who is from the town of Buxton in England, met on vacation five years ago and thanks to Facetime, their friendship has grown stronger.

With schools closed amid this global pandemic, the girls spend hours talking and crafting together via video chat.

So they came up with an idea.

“They were like, ‘hey, why don’t we make these things and raise money and give them to the hospital so it can help out with the COVID-19 relief,'” said Sydnee’s mother, Claire Stone.

“We just came up with the idea to donate money and make crafts and sell them to make money and give it to the hospitals,” added Grant.

Together they have made dream catchers, bookmarks, face masks and bracelets.

The girls are used to physical distancing to maintain their long-distance friendship and tackling time differences.

“Facetime is amazing … they talk all the time, more so during this COVID-19 time, but what they have in common is crafting that they didn’t know they have in common until this time off of school,” explained Stone.

The pair set up a GoFundMe page in the UK with a goal of raising $10,000 pounds.

Half the money — about $9 thousand Canadian — will be sent to Sydnee to then be donated to Toronto General Hospital, part of the University Health Network.

“So they can buy more stuff for COVID-19 to stop it,” said Sydnee.

Isolation means little to the two girls who have found a way to forge a long-distance bond and make a difference.