Health

Coronavirus: Toronto’s Harbourfront Centre cancels all outdoor summer festivals

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted May 4, 2020 11:46 am
Coronavirus outbreak: City of Toronto cancels all in-person Canada Day celebrations
WATCH ABOVE: During a coronavirus briefing on Friday, Toronto Mayor John Tory announced that the city will be cancelling all in-person Canada Day events due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Toronto’s Harbourfront Centre announced Monday that it has cancelled all outdoor summer festivals in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Centre said it made the decision based on the guidance of government and health officials.

“We are making this difficult decision out of an abundance of caution to protect the health and safety of our staff, the artists involved and our visitors,” said Harboufront Centre CEO Marah Braye in a press release. “We are disappointed, but health and safety will always be our top priority.”

READ MORE: Some seasonal businesses reopen in Ontario as COVID-19 spread slows

The cancelled summer season would have run from July 1 to Labour Day (Sept. 7).

Affected events include Canada Day Celebrations and Summer Music in the Garden.

“As we sadly say goodbye to some of our live, on-site events for the summer, these unprecedented challenges have inspired us to bring audiences new and stimulating was to share in the diversity and cultures of the communities that make up our great city,” said Braye.

READ MORE: Toronto to resume regular yard waste collection as landscaping companies, garden centres reopen

The Centre said it will take the time to come up with “innovative new ways to re-imagine its festivals and programming.”

It will also still partner with the City of Toronto in creating virtual celebrations for Canada Day.

As of Monday morning, Ontario has reported 17,923 coronavirus cases and 1,300 deaths.

