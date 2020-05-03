Toronto to resume regular yard waste collection as landscaping companies, garden centres reopen

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Toronto is set to resume regular yard waste collection this week as landscaping companies and garden centres resume some operations amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Officials said the start of yard waste collection was delayed in March as part of the City’s response to COVID-19 to ensure there would be enough workers to maintain collection of regular garbage.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Yard waste collection temporarily resumed over the past four weeks and in a news release Sunday, officials said the City has determined it can continue on a regular basis.

The news comes as garden centres and lawn care companies in the province are set to resume some operations on Monday.

Meanwhile, the City said there has been an increased level of yard waste as people stay home during the pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

As of April 25, crews had collected 11,000 tonnes of yard waste, which is 3,100 tonnes more than the same time last year.

Regular garbage and blue box collection, meanwhile, has remained relatively stable, officials said.

1:54 Doug Ford calls out anti-shutdown protesters as Ontario moves to reopen some businesses Monday Doug Ford calls out anti-shutdown protesters as Ontario moves to reopen some businesses Monday