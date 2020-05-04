Menu

Crime

Driver asleep at wheel, dirt bike crashes in impaired driving incidents in Lindsay, Ont.: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 4, 2020 12:47 pm
Updated May 4, 2020 12:55 pm
The City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service made two impaired driving arrests on the weekend, one of them involving a dirt bike.
The City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service made two impaired driving arrests on the weekend, one of them involving a dirt bike. Global News Peterborough file

Police in Lindsay laid two impaired driving charges in separate incidents on the weekend.

According to the municipal City of Kawartha Lakes police service, on Friday around 3:20 p.m., officers found a woman asleep in the driver’s seat of a vehicle parked on Caroline Street. Police determined the woman was under the influence.

READ MORE: Suspended driver faces impaired charge following crash in City of Kawartha Lakes, OPP say

Sarah Melissa Duarte, 40, of Woodville in the City of Kawartha Lakes, has been charged with operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol or drugs. 

She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on July 2.

On Sunday around 7:40 p.m., police say a constable saw a man driving a dirt bike on the paved walking path that runs along the Scugog River in Lindsay. 

Story continues below advertisement

The vehicle was located a short time later on Lindsay Street North and police allege the driver refused to stop for the officer and fled at high speed.

Officers launched a search and located it travelling again on the Scugog River bike path until the vehicle crashed into a wood beam along the trail.

Tyler Michael Trumble, 23, of Lindsay was arrested and charged with operation of a vehicle while impaired by alcohol or drugs, operation while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration over 80, flight from police and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on July 2, police said Monday morning.

