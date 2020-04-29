Menu

Crime

Suspended driver faces impaired charge following crash in City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 29, 2020 8:28 am
A woman faces an impaired driving charge following a crash in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Thursday.
A woman whose licence was suspended has been charged with impaired driving following a crash in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Thursday.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say officers investigated a single-vehicle crash on Anderson Drive in Cameron, about 15 kilometres north of Lindsay.

Police say they determined the driver was impaired.

Amber Savage, 35, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired — alcohol and drugs and driving while under suspension.

She was released and is scheduled to make a court appearance in Lindsay on July 2.

City of Kawartha Lakes starting to look at recovery from coronavirus pandemic
