Suspended driver faces impaired charge following crash in City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

A woman whose licence was suspended has been charged with impaired driving following a crash in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Thursday.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say officers investigated a single-vehicle crash on Anderson Drive in Cameron, about 15 kilometres north of Lindsay.

Police say they determined the driver was impaired.

Amber Savage, 35, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired — alcohol and drugs and driving while under suspension.

She was released and is scheduled to make a court appearance in Lindsay on July 2.

