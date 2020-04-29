Suspended driver faces impaired charge following crash in City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

A woman whose licence was suspended has been charged with impaired driving following a crash in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Thursday.
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say officers investigated a single-vehicle crash on Anderson Drive in Cameron, about 15 kilometres north of Lindsay.
READ MORE: Havelock-area woman charged with impaired, dangerous driving on Hwy. 7 east of Peterborough
Police say they determined the driver was impaired.
Amber Savage, 35, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired — alcohol and drugs and driving while under suspension.
She was released and is scheduled to make a court appearance in Lindsay on July 2.
City of Kawartha Lakes starting to look at recovery from coronavirus pandemic
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS