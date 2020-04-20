Havelock-area woman charged with impaired, dangerous driving on Hwy. 7 east of Peterborough

A Havelock-area woman is facing charges, including impaired driving, following a traffic stop on Highway 7 east of Peterborough, Ont., on Friday afternoon.
According to Peterborough County OPP, around 4 p.m., officers responded to a traffic complaint about a suspected impaired driver on Highway 7 east of Peterborough in Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Township.
Police say officers located the suspect vehicle and determined the driver was under the influence of drugs.
Dawn Gibson, 44, of Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Township, was arrested and charged with impaired driving and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.
She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on July 14, OPP said on Monday.
“Peterborough County OPP reminds motorists to plan ahead when consuming drugs,” OPP stated. “Use a designated driver, cab, public transit or stay overnight. Any amount of alcohol or drugs can impact your ability to make sound judgments.”
