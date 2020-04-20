Menu

Crime

Havelock-area woman charged with impaired, dangerous driving on Hwy. 7 east of Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 20, 2020 11:38 am
Updated April 20, 2020 11:39 am
OPP charged a woman with impaired and dangerous driving on Highway 7 on Friday.
OPP charged a woman with impaired and dangerous driving on Highway 7 on Friday. Don Mitchell / Global News

A Havelock-area woman is facing charges, including impaired driving, following a traffic stop on Highway 7 east of Peterborough, Ont., on Friday afternoon.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 4 p.m., officers responded to a traffic complaint about a suspected impaired driver on Highway 7 east of Peterborough in Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Township.

READ MORE: Toronto man charged after allegedly refusing to provide breath sample for Peterborough police

Police say officers located the suspect vehicle and determined the driver was under the influence of drugs.

Dawn Gibson, 44, of Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Township, was arrested and charged with impaired driving and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on July 14, OPP said on Monday.

“Peterborough County OPP reminds motorists to plan ahead when consuming drugs,” OPP stated. “Use a designated driver, cab, public transit or stay overnight. Any amount of alcohol or drugs can impact your ability to make sound judgments.”

A look at how police work to keep drug-impaired drivers off the street
A look at how police work to keep drug-impaired drivers off the street
