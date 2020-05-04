Healthy habits slip lately? How to get them back on track

Send this page to someone via email

The novel coronavirus pandemic has shifted many of our regular routines, including some of our healthy habits like regular bedtimes and exercise.

While it’s certainly a stressful time that calls for self-compassion, maintaining the healthy habits we built before the pandemic can help us come out of the situation happier and stronger, said fitness expert and founder of Fit Feels Good Oonagh Duncan.

“If you’re someone who has maybe let your health habits slip a little bit, I want you to not feel bad about it — don’t beat yourself up about it — [and] instead reframe it as an experiment,” Duncan said in an interview on The Morning Show

“There’s this psychological phenomenon where we think that we want more freedom than [what] actually makes us happy. We think, ‘Wouldn’t it be great if I can just sleep in as late as I want?’ But actually, we are happier when we have a little bit more structure to our lives — even if the structure feels a little bit hard.”

Duncan said if you’ve been letting those healthier habits go, now is a good time to reflect on the past month and evaluate where you can make some changes.

Say, for example, you’ve stopped your regular exercise routine or you’ve been drinking more coffee than usual. Be honest with yourself on how certain behaviours are making you feel, she said, and make adjustments accordingly.

“Think, ‘Is this working for me? Is it making me happier, or less happy?'” she said. “If it’s making you less happy, now is a great time to implement some more structure.”

Getting healthy habits back on track

Once you decide what habits you’d like to drop and which you’d like to adopt (or readopt), Duncan said to try something called “habit stacking.”

Habit stacking is when you take an existing regular habit, like brushing your teeth in the morning, and add a behaviour to it. Over time, with repetition, the goal is to make this new behaviour a habit.

“You say, ‘As soon as I get out of bed, I’ll drink a big glass of water; right after I brush my teeth, I’m going to walk the dog; right after my Zoom team meeting, I’m going to go do my workout,'” Duncan said.

“You really want to frame it like that: ‘If this, then that.'”

Some of the most important habits for Canadians during quarantine and physical distancing, Duncan said, are the behaviours that serve us well during “regular” life and promote health. These include eating plenty of vegetables, getting enough sleep, and regular exercise and meditation, which help reduce stress.

“There’s all these habits that maybe we thought of as a ‘duty’ — something we have to do … but the fact is, [they’ve] always been about self-care,” Duncan said.

“If you reframe it like that, then they become even more important at a time like this.”

If you have kids at home, it’s also a good time to teach them positive habits.

Parenting expert Alyson Schafer previously told Global News that it’s important to model good habits and attitudes while discussing health from an educational perspective.

When it comes to getting your kids to exercise, Schafer said to make sure that you just don’t put on a YouTube video and let them follow along alone.

“That is not social enough for youngsters,” she said.

“They don’t need more screen time alone. If you are doing yoga, ask them to join you … Be active and inspire them. Discuss the health benefits in an age-appropriate way.”

