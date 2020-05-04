Coronavirus: Longo’s customers must wear masks starting May 4

Send this page to someone via email

Longo’s says customers wanting to shop at its locations are required to wear masks starting on May 4 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Guests are required to wear a mask or face covering while in the store,” Longo’s said in a statement on its website. “Please bring one with you to keep everyone safe.

“If you have forgotten your face covering or need a mask, please speak with a team member at the store entrance.”

The mask requirement does not apply to children under two, the grocery chain said.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Longo’s said it will have masks for purchase if a customer does not bring a mask or face covering.

All staff members are also required to wear masks and/or plexi-face shields, Longo’s said.

Story continues below advertisement

The grocery chain has had employees test positive for the virus at Vaughan and Guelph locations.

As much as we want to see your smiles, as of May 4th we require Guests to wear a face mask or covering while in store. Please help do your part in keeping the community safe.

For a list of our updates, go to https://t.co/t36Ohs1wLb pic.twitter.com/It8ghZekRX — Longo's (@LongosMarkets) May 1, 2020