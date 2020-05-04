Menu

Consumer

Coronavirus: Longo’s customers must wear masks starting May 4

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted May 4, 2020 8:27 am
Updated May 4, 2020 8:28 am
The Longo's grocery chain is requiring customers to wear face coverings in its stores during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The Longo's grocery chain is requiring customers to wear face coverings in its stores during the novel coronavirus pandemic. File photo

Longo’s says customers wanting to shop at its locations are required to wear masks starting on May 4 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Guests are required to wear a mask or face covering while in the store,” Longo’s said in a statement on its website. “Please bring one with you to keep everyone safe.

“If you have forgotten your face covering or need a mask, please speak with a team member at the store entrance.”

READ MORE: Coronavirus masks — Do you actually need to wear one?

The mask requirement does not apply to children under two, the grocery chain said.

Longo’s said it will have masks for purchase if a customer does not bring a mask or face covering.

All staff members are also required to wear masks and/or plexi-face shields, Longo’s said.

The grocery chain has had employees test positive for the virus at Vaughan and Guelph locations.

