Coronavirus: Longo’s customers must wear masks starting May 4

Longo’s says customers wanting to shop at its locations are required to wear masks starting on May 4 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Guests are required to wear a mask or face covering while in the store,” Longo’s said in a statement on its website. “Please bring one with you to keep everyone safe.
“If you have forgotten your face covering or need a mask, please speak with a team member at the store entrance.”
The mask requirement does not apply to children under two, the grocery chain said.
Longo’s said it will have masks for purchase if a customer does not bring a mask or face covering.
All staff members are also required to wear masks and/or plexi-face shields, Longo’s said.
The grocery chain has had employees test positive for the virus at Vaughan and Guelph locations.View link »
