Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on May 3

Here is a roundup of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Sunday:

Ontario reports 434 cases, 40 deaths

Ontario reported 434 new cases of the novel coronavirus Sunday morning, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 17,553.

Forty new deaths were reported, bringing the total fatalities attributed to the virus in the province to 1,216.

More than 12,000 cases are considered resolved, which makes up 68.4 per cent of all confirmed cases.

The reported number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 is 1,010 (an increase of 33) with 232 in intensive care (an increase of 11) and 174 on a ventilator (an increase of 20). Twelve per cent of all cases have resulted in hospitalization.

Toronto to resume regular yard waste collection

The City of Toronto will be continuing with regular yard waste collection this coming week as garden centres reopen Monday.

The start of yard waste collection was suspended in March as part of Toronto’s COVID-19 response, in order to ensure there was enough staffing for regular garbage collection.

However, in a news release Sunday, officials said the City recently resumed yard waste collection for four weeks and has determined that it can continue.

Officials added that there has been an increase in the amount of yard waste collected since 2019 at 11,000 tonnes, which is 3,100 tonnes more than last year.

Worker at Scarborough TD location tests positive

A worker at a TD Bank branch in Scarborough has tested positive for COVID-19.

A spokesperson for the bank told Global News the employee worked at the Port Union location.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we have asked all colleagues from this branch to self-isolate at home and we are providing support to help them through this,” the spokesperson said.

The bank is closed as it undergoes cleaning.

Death toll rises at north-end Toronto nursing home

The number of COVID-19-related deaths at a north-end Toronto nursing home has risen to 23.

Gale Coburn, executive director of Hawthorne Place, said Saturday evening that 41 residents are positive for the virus and everyone has been tested. Twenty-nine results are pending.

Coburn said there are currently 78 active cases among staff.

“We are welcoming three returning staff members back to our home,” Coburn added.

“These team members previously tested positive for the virus but have received the appropriate clearance from Public Health to return to work.”

The Canadian Armed Forces are at the facility assisting with operations.