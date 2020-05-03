Menu

Crime

Police investigate break-in at gas station in Dartmouth

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted May 3, 2020 9:19 am
Halifax police are investigating a robbery at a gas station in Dartmouth.
Halifax police are investigating a robbery at a gas station in Dartmouth. Global News

Halifax Regional Police responded to a break-in at the Petro Canada gas station in Dartmouth on Sunday.

According to police, the incident occurred at 12:11 a.m., at the gas station located at 610 Portland Street.

READ MORE: RCMP investigating crash that killed cyclist in Auburn, N.S.

“Multiple officers responded and discovered the doors were forced open,” said HRP in a statement.

“The suspects fled in a dark sedan prior to police arrival with an undisclosed amount of cigarettes.”

Police said they searched the area, but have not located the suspect or the vehicle.

READ MORE: Moncton man dies after single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 2

The suspect is described as being of unknown ethnicity or gender, wearing a red coat, grey hooded shirt and blue pants.

The make or model of the vehicle is also unknown by police but said that it’s a dark sedan.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call police at 902-490-5020.  Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers.

