Police investigate break-in at gas station in Dartmouth

Halifax Regional Police responded to a break-in at the Petro Canada gas station in Dartmouth on Sunday.

According to police, the incident occurred at 12:11 a.m., at the gas station located at 610 Portland Street.

“Multiple officers responded and discovered the doors were forced open,” said HRP in a statement.

“The suspects fled in a dark sedan prior to police arrival with an undisclosed amount of cigarettes.” Tweet This

Police said they searched the area, but have not located the suspect or the vehicle.

The suspect is described as being of unknown ethnicity or gender, wearing a red coat, grey hooded shirt and blue pants.

The make or model of the vehicle is also unknown by police but said that it’s a dark sedan.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call police at 902-490-5020. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers.