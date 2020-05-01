RCMP investigating crash that killed cyclist in Auburn, N.S.

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

RCMP are investigating a crash that killed a cyclist on Highway 1 in Auburn, N.S., on Thursday.

Police say they responded to the scene of the crash at approximately 2:10 p.m.

Their preliminary investigation found that the vehicle was being driven eastbound on Highway 1 when the crash occurred.

The cyclist, a 90-year-old from Auburn, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 25-year-old driver of the car was not injured.

Highway 1 was closed for several hours while the RCMP collision analyst was on scene.

The highway has since been reopened.

0:33 2 injured after vehicle crashes into computer store in Peterborough 2 injured after vehicle crashes into computer store in Peterborough

Police say their investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call RCMP at 902-765-3317 or to contact Crime Stoppers.