Crime

RCMP investigating crash that killed cyclist in Auburn, N.S.

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted May 1, 2020 1:03 pm
Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating a fatal crash in Auburn, N.S.
Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating a fatal crash in Auburn, N.S. File / Global News

RCMP are investigating a crash that killed a cyclist on Highway 1 in Auburn, N.S., on Thursday.

Police say they responded to the scene of the crash at approximately 2:10 p.m.

Their preliminary investigation found that the vehicle was being driven eastbound on Highway 1 when the crash occurred.

READ MORE: Moncton man dies after single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 2

The cyclist, a 90-year-old from Auburn, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 25-year-old driver of the car was not injured.

Highway 1 was closed for several hours while the RCMP collision analyst was on scene.

The highway has since been reopened.

Police say their investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call RCMP at 902-765-3317 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

