Winning lottery ticket worth $1M purchased in Penticton

Someone in B.C.’s Southern Interior is $1 million richer after matching six of seven numbers and the bonus in Friday’s Lotto Max draw.

It’s second fiddle to a Yellowknife resident who went 7-for-7 and claimed the top prize of $55 million, but a seven-figure win is nothing to turn down.

Specifically, the B.C. Lottery Corporation said the winning ticket in the Okanagan was purchased in Penticton.

Officially, the Penticton ticket was worth $1,052,328.10.

The winning numbers to Friday’s draw were 3, 12, 25, 36, 37, 42 and 49, with 9 as the bonus.

