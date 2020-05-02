Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Winning lottery ticket worth $1M purchased in Penticton

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted May 2, 2020 6:15 pm
Two Lotto Max tickets for the draw on May 1, 2020. A ticket purchased in Penticton for Friday’s draw won $1,052,328 after matching six of seven numbers and the bonus number.
Two Lotto Max tickets for the draw on May 1, 2020. A ticket purchased in Penticton for Friday’s draw won $1,052,328 after matching six of seven numbers and the bonus number. Global News

Someone in B.C.’s Southern Interior is $1 million richer after matching six of seven numbers and the bonus in Friday’s Lotto Max draw.

It’s second fiddle to a Yellowknife resident who went 7-for-7 and claimed the top prize of $55 million, but a seven-figure win is nothing to turn down.

Specifically, the B.C. Lottery Corporation said the winning ticket in the Okanagan was purchased in Penticton.

READ MORE: Colorado man wins two $1M jackpots by playing same lottery numbers

Officially, the Penticton ticket was worth $1,052,328.10.

The winning numbers to Friday’s draw were 3, 12, 25, 36, 37, 42 and 49, with 9 as the bonus.

READ MORE: B.C. man wins $16M Lotto 6/49 jackpot, officials use hockey stick to give him the cheque

Story continues below advertisement
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Okanaganpentictonsouth okanaganLotteryLotto MaxLottoYellowknifeBC Lottery Corporationwinning ticket$1 millionWinning lottery ticket
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.