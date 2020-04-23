Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

B.C. man wins $16M Lotto 6/49 jackpot, officials use hockey stick to give him the cheque

By Srushti Gangdev Global News
Posted April 23, 2020 4:35 pm
Updated April 23, 2020 5:01 pm
.

A B.C. man won a $16-million lottery jackpot, although in the era of social distancing he may not be able to go out for dinner to celebrate.

Tibor Tusnady of White Rock says he realized he had won the Lotto 6/49 jackpot while in the washroom.

READ MORE: ‘Winning doesn’t seem real’: Okanagan resident wins $1M in lottery draw

Instead of the BC Lottery Corporation’s usual fanfare, the Crown corporation held a a virtual celebration for Tusnady Thursday in accordance with social distancing guidelines during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

BCLC interim president and CEO Greg Moore handed the 64-year-old a giant novelty cheque using a hockey stick from seven feet away.

READ MORE: Vernon retiree celebrates $1 million Lotto 6/49 win

Tusnady is not quite sure how he’ll celebrate his big win, saying he’ll wait to see what public health officials say before making plans for the summer.

Story continues below advertisement

“Perhaps in the summer we could travel around British Columbia or maybe up to Northwest Territories,” he said.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Lotto 649BCLCBC LotteryLotto 6/49 winnerBC lottery winner
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.