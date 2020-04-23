B.C. man wins $16M Lotto 6/49 jackpot, officials use hockey stick to give him the cheque

Send this page to someone via email

A B.C. man won a $16-million lottery jackpot, although in the era of social distancing he may not be able to go out for dinner to celebrate.

Tibor Tusnady of White Rock says he realized he had won the Lotto 6/49 jackpot while in the washroom.

Instead of the BC Lottery Corporation’s usual fanfare, the Crown corporation held a a virtual celebration for Tusnady Thursday in accordance with social distancing guidelines during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

BCLC interim president and CEO Greg Moore handed the 64-year-old a giant novelty cheque using a hockey stick from seven feet away.

Tusnady is not quite sure how he’ll celebrate his big win, saying he’ll wait to see what public health officials say before making plans for the summer.

“Perhaps in the summer we could travel around British Columbia or maybe up to Northwest Territories,” he said.