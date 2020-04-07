Western Canada Lottery Corporation extends prize claiming period for winning tickets

Send this page to someone via email

The Western Canada Lottery Corporation is extending the period for claiming prizes on winning tickets.

The agency says it recognizes that social distancing to try to slow the spread of COVID-19 may make it difficulty for lottery players to step forward.

Prizes on tickets that would have expired between March 17 and Sept. 17 will be valid for another six months past the original expiry date.

The extension applies to all games the corporation oversees, including Lotto Max, Lotto 6-49, Western Max, Poker Lotto, Sport Select, Proline, Keno and Zing scratch tickets.

Lottery tickets are still available to buy at retail outlets, although some business have suspended sales during the pandemic.

Lottery players can also subscribe online.

The organization says the change is being made to align itself with other lottery regions in Canada.

The Western Canada Lottery Corporation operates lottery and gaming-related activities as an agent for its Members, the governments of Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

The Yukon Territory, Northwest Territories and Nunavut participate as associate members.

