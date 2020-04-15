Menu

Canada

‘Winning doesn’t seem real’: Okanagan resident wins $1M in lottery draw

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted April 15, 2020 3:13 pm
Randall McDuff of Coldstream, B.C., won the guaranteed prize of $1 million from the Lotto 6-49 draw on March 28, 2020.
Randall McDuff of Coldstream, B.C., won the guaranteed prize of $1 million from the Lotto 6-49 draw on March 28, 2020. B.C. Lottery Corporation

A Coldstream, B.C., resident who’s never travelled outside of Canada is now eyeing an overseas trip to after winning $1 million.

Randall McDuff’s life changed on March 28 after winning the guaranteed prize of seven figures in that day’s Lotto 6-49 draw.

McDuff said he checked his ticket at the 7-Eleven in Vernon where he had purchased it, then returned to his vehicle in an excited state but with irregular breathing.

READ MORE: Vernon retiree celebrates $1M Lotto 6-49 win

“When I went out to the car, I was checking my breath, and [my wife] asked me if I was having a heart attack,” said McDuff.

“When I told her that I had won, at first, she didn’t believe me, and I had to tell her a few times… She was very excited for me.”

The B.C. Lottery Corporation says McDuff is using the alternate prize-claiming process that it implemented during the coronavirus pandemic and that he’s been playing the lottery for more than 20 years.

READ MORE: Perth, Ont., man wins $1M in Ontario lottery

McDuff said the lottery win will change his life, and when things return to normal, he may take a trip to Australia. He also said more fishing and golfing are in his plans.

“Winning doesn’t seem real, and I have to remind myself that I have won $1 million,” he said.

He also said his first priority is to visit family in Manitoba after several years of not being able to do so.

“My family is older, and I would like the opportunity to see them again once I am able to,” said McDuff.

