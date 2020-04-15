‘Winning doesn’t seem real’: Okanagan resident wins $1M in lottery draw

A Coldstream, B.C., resident who’s never travelled outside of Canada is now eyeing an overseas trip to after winning $1 million.
Randall McDuff’s life changed on March 28 after winning the guaranteed prize of seven figures in that day’s Lotto 6-49 draw.
McDuff said he checked his ticket at the 7-Eleven in Vernon where he had purchased it, then returned to his vehicle in an excited state but with irregular breathing.
“When I told her that I had won, at first, she didn’t believe me, and I had to tell her a few times… She was very excited for me.”
The B.C. Lottery Corporation says McDuff is using the alternate prize-claiming process that it implemented during the coronavirus pandemic and that he’s been playing the lottery for more than 20 years.
McDuff said the lottery win will change his life, and when things return to normal, he may take a trip to Australia. He also said more fishing and golfing are in his plans.
“Winning doesn’t seem real, and I have to remind myself that I have won $1 million,” he said.
He also said his first priority is to visit family in Manitoba after several years of not being able to do so.
“My family is older, and I would like the opportunity to see them again once I am able to,” said McDuff.
