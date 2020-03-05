Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Perth, Ont., man wins $1 million in Ontario lottery

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted March 5, 2020 2:34 pm
Updated March 5, 2020 3:06 pm
John Conroy of Peth, Ont., won $1 million by playing Lotto 649.
John Conroy of Peth, Ont., won $1 million by playing Lotto 649.

A Perth, Ont., man won big this week, bringing in $1 million from Lotto 649.

According to OLG, John Conroy of Perth has been a regular lotto player for 30 years.

This is the 69-year-old’s first big win. He says he was blown over when he realized he hit the jackpot.

“I scanned my ticket using the OLG Lottery App and when I saw the screen, it was unbelievable,” Conroy said.

READ MORE: 22-year-old wins $70M, biggest lottery jackpot in Quebec’s history

He is a father of two and grandfather of four.

The retiree plans to pay for his grandchildren’s post-secondary education.

“The first one starts university in September,” he said. “And maybe we’ll buy a new car.”

Story continues below advertisement

As for the rest, Conroy says he’s still trying to figure out what to do with it.

Lottery fever over $70 million Lotto Max jackpot
Lottery fever over $70 million Lotto Max jackpot

“It’s hard to take in. You work almost all your life to save for retirement, and then this comes along. We’ve become accustomed to living on a budget – it’s going to take some getting used to this windfall,” he said.

Conroy’s winning ticket was purchased at Heritage Convenience on Gore Street in Perth.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Lotto 649Gore Street PerthHeritage Conveniencelotto 649 perthlotto win perthmillion dollar winperth lotto winPerth million dollars
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.