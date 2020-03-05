Perth, Ont., man wins $1 million in Ontario lottery

A Perth, Ont., man won big this week, bringing in $1 million from Lotto 649.
According to OLG, John Conroy of Perth has been a regular lotto player for 30 years.
This is the 69-year-old’s first big win. He says he was blown over when he realized he hit the jackpot.
“I scanned my ticket using the OLG Lottery App and when I saw the screen, it was unbelievable,” Conroy said.
He is a father of two and grandfather of four.
The retiree plans to pay for his grandchildren’s post-secondary education.
“The first one starts university in September,” he said. “And maybe we’ll buy a new car.”
As for the rest, Conroy says he’s still trying to figure out what to do with it.
“It’s hard to take in. You work almost all your life to save for retirement, and then this comes along. We’ve become accustomed to living on a budget – it’s going to take some getting used to this windfall,” he said.
Conroy’s winning ticket was purchased at Heritage Convenience on Gore Street in Perth.
COMMENTS