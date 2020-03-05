Perth, Ont., man wins $1 million in Ontario lottery

Send this page to someone via email

A Perth, Ont., man won big this week, bringing in $1 million from Lotto 649.

According to OLG, John Conroy of Perth has been a regular lotto player for 30 years.

This is the 69-year-old’s first big win. He says he was blown over when he realized he hit the jackpot.

“I scanned my ticket using the OLG Lottery App and when I saw the screen, it was unbelievable,” Conroy said.

He is a father of two and grandfather of four.

The retiree plans to pay for his grandchildren’s post-secondary education.

“The first one starts university in September,” he said. “And maybe we’ll buy a new car.”

Story continues below advertisement

As for the rest, Conroy says he’s still trying to figure out what to do with it.

1:53 Lottery fever over $70 million Lotto Max jackpot Lottery fever over $70 million Lotto Max jackpot

“It’s hard to take in. You work almost all your life to save for retirement, and then this comes along. We’ve become accustomed to living on a budget – it’s going to take some getting used to this windfall,” he said.

Conroy’s winning ticket was purchased at Heritage Convenience on Gore Street in Perth.