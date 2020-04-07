Coronavirus: Saskatchewan Lotteries extends deadline to claim winning prizes

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan Lotteries is extending the time people can claim their prizes on winning tickets due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Winners whose tickets would expire between March 17 and Sept. 17 will have an additional six months to claim their prize.

Lottery officials said they made the extensions as efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 are affecting the ability of players to claim prizes.

Saskatchewan Lotteries said it supports choices players are making to practise appropriate physical distancing to keep communities safe in accordance with public health advisories.

The extension applies to all lottery games, including Lotto Max, Lotto 6-49, Sport Select games and instant scratch tickets.

Typically, winners have one year from the date of draw-based games to claim their prize. Instant scratch tickets have an expiry dated printed on the back of the ticket.

