Salmon Arm man plans to buy ‘dream’ house after second major lottery win

Send this page to someone via email

A Salmon Arm man said he plans to buy the house of his dreams after winning half a million dollars in a late March Lotto Max draw.

It’s not the first time Neil Piper has been lucky.

4:19 22-year-old grocery store worker wins $70M, biggest lottery jackpot in Quebec’s history 22-year-old grocery store worker wins $70M, biggest lottery jackpot in Quebec’s history

The BC Lottery Corporation said he previously won $100,000 playing the lottery.

Despite his past luck, Piper said he still “wasn’t sure what to think of it” when he found out he’d won and “put the ticket away and went to work like nothing had happened.”

“It was nice to have some time to think about it,” he said.

Neil Piper said he is planning to buy his dream house after winning $500,000 playing the lottery. BC Lottery Corporation

The lottery corporation said Piper bought the winning ticket at a Salmon Arm gas station.

Story continues below advertisement