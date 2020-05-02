Coronavirus: 3rd Ontario personal support worker dies from COVID-19

A North York personal support worker (PSW) has died after contracting the novel coronavirus, marking the third such publicly-known death in Ontario.

SEIU Healthcare, which represents over 60,000 front-line health-care workers in the province, said the worker was an employee at Downsview Long Term Care, located near Keele Street and Sheppard Avenue West.

“Our union is mourning the loss of this beautiful soul who proudly served the North York community for over 24 years and we offer our most sincere condolences to her extended family and her union sisters and brothers who remember her fondly,” Sharleen Stewart, president of SEIU Healthcare, said in a statement.

Ten residents have died of COVID-19 at Downsview Long Term Care, and dozens of residents and staff members have been infected with the virus.

Story continues below advertisement

Stewart criticized the government in her statement, saying: “The third loss of a PSW in less than three weeks … demonstrates ongoing negligence and failures in the long-term care system.”

“What we’re hearing is a cold, scripted, and coordinated response from long-term care operators: that they’re simply following all guidelines set by the Ontario government. In contrast, we’re hearing a loud chorus of cries from health-care workers asking for masks being withheld due to rationing.”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Global News reached out to the ministry of long term care for a response to Stewart’s claims.

“COVID-19 has caused so much tragedy, but the death of heroes on our front lines are particularly saddening,” a spokesperson for the ministry said in an email.

3:30 Coronavirus: Health-care worker union raises concerns around PPE for workers Coronavirus: Health-care worker union raises concerns around PPE for workers

“We could not be more grateful for the bravery of our personal support workers who are putting their health and safety at risk to help our most vulnerable in the face of this horrible virus.”

The spokesperson went on to say that the government “continues to ensure” that patients and front-line health-care workers have access to the equipment and supplies they need to protect themselves through deliveries and manufacturing.

“Long-term care staff who have concerns about access to personal protective equipment should speak to their employers,” the spokesperson added.

Story continues below advertisement