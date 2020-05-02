Coronavirus: Number of COVID-19 cases in Interior Health region rises by 1, to 175

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The number of COVID-19 cases in the Interior Health region rose by one, the province announced on Saturday.

In releasing the latest statistics for B.C., provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the number of cases across the province increased by 26 from Friday.

Overall, there are now 2,171 confirmed cases of COVID-19 throughout B.C., including 175 in Interior Health.

That’s up from 174 on Friday and 170 on Thursday. At the start of the week, Monday, April 27, there were 164 cases.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The median age of cases in B.C. is 53, with 52 per cent of all cases affecting females.

Story continues below advertisement

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases elsewhere throughout B.C:

Vancouver Coastal Health region: 832

Fraser Health region: 992

Vancouver Island Health region: 123

Northern B.C. Health region: 49

There are also 24 active outbreaks in long-term care and assisted living facilities, including three outbreaks that are ongoing in acute-care units.

2:46 Coronavirus around the world: May 2, 2020 Coronavirus around the world: May 2, 2020

Henry said 12 of the outbreaks have been declared over.

Henry also announced two new deaths on Saturday, which pushed B.C.’s death total to 114.

According to a website tracking COVID-19, there were 3,397,879 cases as of 12:30 p.m., on Saturday.

The U.S. had the most cases at 1,121,414 and was followed by Spain (213,435), Italy (209,328), the United Kingdom (183,495) and France (167,305). China was 11th at 83,959, while Canada was 12th at 57,444.

1:42 Coronavirus outbreak: NY reports 299 new deaths, Cuomo calls it ‘obnoxiously and terrifyingly high’ Coronavirus outbreak: NY reports 299 new deaths, Cuomo calls it ‘obnoxiously and terrifyingly high’