Winnipeg malls getting ready to reopen as coronavirus lockdown eases

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government is easing restrictions after COVID-19 was first detected in the province.

Starting on Monday a number of businesses will be allowed to reopen, with some adjustments for proper hygiene and social distancing — that includes stores in malls.

Some stores deemed essential in CF Polo Park, Kildonan Place and Grant Park Shopping Centre have remained open.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

On Monday more stores at Kildonan Place and Grant Park will be opening, with extra cleaning measures in place, including more signage and protective barriers in some places.



Also on Monday, CF Polo Park will be opening its doors to shoppers, but which stores will open remains uncertain.



Story continues below advertisement

1:17 Winnipeggers mixed on province’s reopening plans Winnipeggers mixed on province’s reopening plans

On Tuesday, Portage Place is set to reopen.

In an Instagram post, the mall said while not all stores will be reopening, retailers may open at their discretion.

READ MORE: Winnipeg restaurants able to apply for temporary patio permits

The food court vendors will reopen for take-out only.

The province says malls must follow all public health orders. This includes maintaining a physical distance of at least two metres except for brief exchanges, and limiting occupancy to 50 per cent of normal business levels.

Additionally, no more than 10 people may gather in common areas and hand sanitizer should be available at entrances and exits for public and staff use.