National Pride event planned for Winnipeg postponed until 2022

A national Pride event, the Fierté Canada/Canada Pride Festival, has been further postponed to 2022.

The festival was set to take place this summer and was first pushed back to September 2020 due to concerns around COVID-19.

Organizers say the event was going to draw people from around the world and the risk would have been too high.

They plan to take the extra time to make sure the festival is the best it can be.

“We believe moving Canada Pride to summer 2022 is the best decision for everyone. We know that many people are facing economic challenges and our country is focused on ending the pandemic so there are many barriers that we hope to avoid with this decision,” says Barry Karlenzig, President of Pride Winnipeg.

There will still be a virtual Pride event happening in Winnipeg, scheduled for September 4 to 13 this year, and they still plan to host a festival in 2021, Karlenzig said.