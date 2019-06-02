32nd annual Pride Parade flows through downtown Winnipeg

Winnipeg held its 32nd annual Pride Parade Sunday.

The march kicked off at the Manitoba Legislative Building, where Pride Winnipeg president Muhammed Ahsan said the community has come a long way since the first parade.

“It gives me hope that we are giving our future generation a better future,” Ahsan said following his speech. “A better world where they can be whoever they are, regardless of whatever they want to be.”

Shortly after the remaining speeches, floats and marchers spilled onto Memorial Avenue avenue to begin the parade.

The parade continued down Portage Avenue, through Portage and Main, and ended at Waterfront Drive near The Forks.

Organizers say this year they are sending a strong message of inclusion, hoping to give a bigger voice to those silenced or marginalized within the LGBTQ2 community.

While the community has come a long way, Ahsan hopes that Winnipeggers and the world can still make strides to build a better future.

Pride Winnipeg says roughly 45,000 to 50,000 people filled the streets for the parade.