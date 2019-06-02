Entertainment
June 2, 2019 5:45 pm

32nd annual Pride Parade flows through downtown Winnipeg

Austin Siragusa By Reporter  Global News

WATCH: (May 31) Global's Abigail Turner finds out what activities are happening at Winnipeg's 2019 Pride Festival

Winnipeg held its 32nd annual Pride Parade Sunday.

The march kicked off at the Manitoba Legislative Building, where Pride Winnipeg president Muhammed Ahsan said the community has come a long way since the first parade.

“It gives me hope that we are giving our future generation a better future,” Ahsan said following his speech. “A better world where they can be whoever they are, regardless of whatever they want to be.”

Shortly after the remaining speeches, floats and marchers spilled onto Memorial Avenue avenue to begin the parade.

Still0602_00006

A float moving through the 2019 Winnipeg Pride Parade

Austin Siragusa / Global News
Still0602_00008

A view from the Global newsroom of the 2019 Pride Parade

Austin Siragusa / Global News
Still0602_00002

A Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service ambulance taking place in the 2019 Pride Parade

Austin Siragusa / Global News
Still0602_00004

Marchers celebrating in the 2019 Winnipeg Pride Parade

Austin Siragusa / Global News
Still0602_00003

Marchers celebrating in the 2019 Winnipeg Pride Parade

Austin Siragusa / Global News
Still0602_00000

Marchers celebrating in the 2019 Winnipeg Pride Parade

Austin Siragusa / Global News
Still0602_00005

Marchers celebrating in the 2019 Winnipeg Pride Parade

Austin Siragusa / Global News

The parade continued down Portage Avenue, through Portage and Main, and ended at Waterfront Drive near The Forks.

Organizers say this year they are sending a strong message of inclusion, hoping to give a bigger voice to those silenced or marginalized within the LGBTQ2 community.

While the community has come a long way, Ahsan hopes that Winnipeggers and the world can still make strides to build a better future.

Pride Winnipeg says roughly 45,000 to 50,000 people filled the streets for the parade.

