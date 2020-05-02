4 injured, 2 critically, after ‘weapons’ incident in Mississauga: officials

Four people have been taken to hospital, two of whom are in life-threatening condition, after an incident in Mississauga on Saturday.
Police tweeted about a “weapons dangerous” call in the area of Cawthra and Burnhamthorpe roads.
Officers said they received a call to the area at 9:14 a.m.
No further information was provided from police, but they indicated there was a “heavy police presence” in the area.
Peel paramedics told Global News four people were taken to hospital from the scene, including two men who were in critical condition.
Another man and woman were taken to hospital with serious injuries, paramedics said.
There is no word on the nature of their injuries.
More to come.
