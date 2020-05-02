Menu

Crime

Cyclist dead after hit-and-run in Brampton’s west end, police say

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 2, 2020 9:21 am
Updated May 2, 2020 9:23 am
Police blocked off roads in the area as they investigated. .
Police blocked off roads in the area as they investigated. . Adam Dabrowski / Global News

BRAMPTON – Peel Regional Police say a cyclist is dead after he was struck by a driver in a hit-and-run on the western outskirts of Brampton.

Police say they were called to the scene near Bovaird Drive and Mississauga Road just after midnight Saturday morning.

They say paramedics tried to help the 32-year-old man but that he died from his injuries.

READ MORE: 'Alligator' seen in Brampton was actually a beaver, police say

Police say the victim was a Brampton resident but have not yet released his name.

Investigators say they are looking for a Ford motor vehicle with front end damage that fled the scene.

They are asking for any witnesses or anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
