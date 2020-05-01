Lethbridge Therapeutic Riding Association needs donations amid COVID-19 pandemic

The Lethbridge Therapeutic Riding Association, which gives riding and therapy sessions to people with disabilities, has been missing its clients since all of its sessions came to a halt due to COVID-19.

“Their routine [is] being interrupted,” said Eilish Short, the program coordinator with the LTRA.

“I know it’s been really tough. They create bonds and relationships with the horses that are out here, the volunteers that are out here. So, for them to be missing all of that is quite tough.”

The LTRA has about 65 clients, including 18-year-old Jenessa Fyfe. Fyfe is a quadriplegic, has cerebral palsy, scoliosis and she is also non-verbal.

When she was just five months old, Fyfe had a massive seizure, which damaged half of her brain, and the other half of her brain crystallized. She has vision impairment, however, it’s not certain what she can see, but it’s believed she can see better when there’s movement in front of her.

“You bring her into the stables and put her up on her horse, Princess, you cannot believe the smile on her face,” said Laura Schneider, Fyfe’s assistant.

“She knows she’s on her horse and she knows she out and she’s riding and she sometimes even giggles.”

Fyfe has been riding for the past 15 years. It helps her physically by keeping her body moving, as that can be a challenge with her condition since she cannot sit or stand upright.

The therapy sessions with her horse also keep her heart happy.

“She is so excited to be on that horse,” Schneider said. “When she gets off her horse, I bring her face closer to Princess’ face and Princess gives her a little kiss.”

Like many other organizations, the LTRA is seeing a significant reduction in revenue due to the cancellation of programs and fundraisers.

“We had our last fundraiser in March, just before the social isolation, and we haven’t had any more since,” said Terry Sheen, the president of the LTRA’s board of directors. “That means we haven’t been able to do bingos, which brings us in a little bit of money every month.”

Sheen says the group has had to lay some people off, lower wages to the bare minimum and also make reductions wherever it can to help reduce costs and keep the association afloat.

While the financial future remains uncertain, Sheen is hoping the summer and fall fundraisers can move forward.

Additionally, in an effort to help generate more revenue, the association has begun a Sponsor a Horse program to help cover the costs of taking care of 15 horses.

Short says within a year it can cost around $3,000 per horse to feed them and cover their vet bills. She adds that the cost only goes up for senior horses.