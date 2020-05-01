Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Remdesivir, hailed as potential COVID-19 treatment, gets emergency U.S. FDA green light

By Maryam Shah Global News
Posted May 1, 2020 4:42 pm
Updated May 1, 2020 5:08 pm
In this March 2020 photo provided by Gilead Sciences, a vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead manufacturing site in the United States.
In this March 2020 photo provided by Gilead Sciences, a vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead manufacturing site in the United States. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Gilead Sciences via AP

Remdesivir has received emergency use authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration after a major study showed that it can reduce recovery time for hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

In a news release on Friday, the FDA said it has issued the EUA for “treatment of suspected or laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 in adults and children hospitalized with severe disease.”

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Remdesivir has emerged as a possible COVID-19 treatment — what happens next?

The FDA acknowledged there is “limited information” so far about how effective or safe the drug is.

Preliminary results from a 1,063-patient clinical trial by the U.S. National Institutes of Health showed that patients given remdesivir recovered in a shorter than those given a placebo.

Remdesivir: Drug shows promise as COVID-19 treatment
Remdesivir: Drug shows promise as COVID-19 treatment

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar hailed the FDA announcement as a “significant step” in the efforts to find a treatment for COVID-19, which so far has no approved treatment or vaccine.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

An emergency use authorization by the FDA is not the same as drug approval.

More to come.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19FDACoronavirus USRemdesivirGileadcovid-19 trial drug FDAFDA emergency use remdesivirUS FDA remdesivir
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.