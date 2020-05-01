Remdesivir, hailed as potential COVID-19 treatment, gets emergency U.S. FDA green light

Send this page to someone via email

Remdesivir has received emergency use authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration after a major study showed that it can reduce recovery time for hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

In a news release on Friday, the FDA said it has issued the EUA for “treatment of suspected or laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 in adults and children hospitalized with severe disease.”

Gilead’s investigational antiviral for the treatment of COVID-19 receives @US_FDA Emergency Use Authorization. This more readily enables treatment of hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19 disease in the United States. Read more: https://t.co/p4LR0RM7sI. pic.twitter.com/4kg9oDQPRq — Gilead Sciences (@GileadSciences) May 1, 2020

The FDA acknowledged there is “limited information” so far about how effective or safe the drug is.

Preliminary results from a 1,063-patient clinical trial by the U.S. National Institutes of Health showed that patients given remdesivir recovered in a shorter than those given a placebo.

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar hailed the FDA announcement as a “significant step” in the efforts to find a treatment for COVID-19, which so far has no approved treatment or vaccine.

An emergency use authorization by the FDA is not the same as drug approval.

