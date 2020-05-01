Remdesivir, hailed as potential COVID-19 treatment, gets emergency U.S. FDA green light

Remdesivir has received emergency use authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration after a major study showed that it can reduce recovery time for hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
In a news release on Friday, the FDA said it has issued the EUA for “treatment of suspected or laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 in adults and children hospitalized with severe disease.”
The FDA acknowledged there is “limited information” so far about how effective or safe the drug is.
Preliminary results from a 1,063-patient clinical trial by the U.S. National Institutes of Health showed that patients given remdesivir recovered in a shorter than those given a placebo.
U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar hailed the FDA announcement as a “significant step” in the efforts to find a treatment for COVID-19, which so far has no approved treatment or vaccine.
An emergency use authorization by the FDA is not the same as drug approval.
