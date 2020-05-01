Vancouver Whitecaps sell art print celebrating frontline workers as food bank fundraiser

Send this page to someone via email

The Vancouver Whitecaps have teamed up with a local artist to raise money for the Greater Vancouver Food Bank through the sale of a limited edition art print.

The print, titled “It Takes A Village,” depicts Vancouver’s 7 p.m. nightly salute for health-care workers and others working on the frontlines.

Created by acclaimed local artist Carson Ting, the print features provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and sign-language interpreter Nigel Howard.

A closer look reveals glimpses of prominent British Columbians such as Ryan Reynolds, Seth Rogen and Steve Nash.

The title of the print is a nod to famed ABC sportscaster Jim McKay, who said during the Whitecaps 1979 NASL playoff run that “Vancouver must be like a deserted village right now.”

#ItTakesAVillage 💙 More people than ever need the @VanFoodBank. You can help by purchasing this limited edition print by @Chairman_Ting, honouring our #FrontlineHeroes. BUY NOW: https://t.co/9CTOhrLgGO pic.twitter.com/BsBHt4wRDz — Vancouver Whitecaps FC (@WhitecapsFC) May 1, 2020

Earlier this month the MLS club teamed up with the Vancouver Aquarium to sell non-medical masks bearing both organization’s logos.

Sales of the masks raised $1.6 million for the aquarium, which has faced financial hardship amid the COVID-19 crisis.

While the club struggled on and off the pitch last year, the club says recent fundraising efforts are part of its goal to unite and inspire the community.

“What’s come out of this pandemic and this unfortunate situation is the community support and us all coming together with kind of that unified vision to help each other out,” Jon Rees, Whitecaps director of events and experience, said.

— With files from Simon Little