Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Coronavirus: ‘Majority’ of residents at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon test negative

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 1, 2020 2:13 pm
Nurses wave to hundreds of residents driving by Pinecrest Nursing Home honking their horns to acknowledge health-care workers in Bobcaygeon, Ontario on Wednesday April 1, 2020.
Nurses wave to hundreds of residents driving by Pinecrest Nursing Home honking their horns to acknowledge health-care workers in Bobcaygeon, Ontario on Wednesday April 1, 2020. The Canadian Press file

Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon, Ont., has now gone three weeks without a new coronavirus case or death, the administrator reported Friday.

In her update, she said she was once again “pleased” to report there have been no changes at the 65-bed long-term care facility that has been battling a deadly coronavirus outbreak declared on March 20. The outbreak has claimed the lives of 28 residents and the spouse of a resident, who all died of COVID-19 complications.

READ MORE: Coronavirus — Residents at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon ‘doing well’ following deadly outbreak

The last death was reported on April 9.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“Our residents continue to do well,” said Carr.

Carr said the facility also received the results of the most recent round of testing conducted by the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are pleased to report that the majority of our residents have now tested negative twice,” she said. “We are working with public health to commence more testing next week and we are looking forward to declaring this outbreak over.”

Bobcaygeon nursing home celebrates first resident going outside since coronavirus outbreak

Carr said she wants to thank the community again for their “unwavering support” during this time. The Bobcaygeon and Area COVID-19 Relief Fund has raised more than $110,000 to provide immediate support to Bobcaygeon and area patients, families and health-care workers and financial assistance including food supplies, transportation, technology, and mental wellness counselling.

“The kindness that has been shown to our staff and residents has contributed in a very real way to our ability to get through this together,” said Carr.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscovid-19 newsCoronavirus CasesLong-term CareOutbreakBobcaygeoncovid-19 casespinecrest nursing homeBobcaygeon nursing homeMary Carr
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.