Coronavirus: ‘Majority’ of residents at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon test negative

Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon, Ont., has now gone three weeks without a new coronavirus case or death, the administrator reported Friday.

In her update, she said she was once again “pleased” to report there have been no changes at the 65-bed long-term care facility that has been battling a deadly coronavirus outbreak declared on March 20. The outbreak has claimed the lives of 28 residents and the spouse of a resident, who all died of COVID-19 complications.

The last death was reported on April 9.

“Our residents continue to do well,” said Carr.

Carr said the facility also received the results of the most recent round of testing conducted by the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit.

“We are pleased to report that the majority of our residents have now tested negative twice,” she said. “We are working with public health to commence more testing next week and we are looking forward to declaring this outbreak over.”

Carr said she wants to thank the community again for their “unwavering support” during this time. The Bobcaygeon and Area COVID-19 Relief Fund has raised more than $110,000 to provide immediate support to Bobcaygeon and area patients, families and health-care workers and financial assistance including food supplies, transportation, technology, and mental wellness counselling.

“The kindness that has been shown to our staff and residents has contributed in a very real way to our ability to get through this together,” said Carr.