Three charged, four sought after St. Thomas, Ont., law firm break-in

St. Thomas Police have charged three people and are looking for four others in relation to a break and enter at a law firm on Centre Street in April.

Officials did not specify the exact dates of the break-ins, but say the office was “ransacked over several days with many items missing, including high-end electronics and blank business cheques.”

Some of the suspects were seen inside the office after the building owner showed up, according to police. Police say the suspects fled the area after being discovered.

Police say they followed leads and obtained security video that they say shows of three of the suspects trying to cash some of the cheques that were taken during the break and enter.

Three people have been arrested and charged, and police are searching for the remaining four.

Mitchell Sop, 24, is charged with break and enter, possession of stolen property, and trafficking stolen property.

Timothy Ralph, 30, is charged with uttering a forged document, possession of stolen property and breach of release conditions.

Jena Wojsznis, 36, is facing a charge of break and enter and breach of release conditions.

Police are searching for 26-year-old Justin Dobson, 29-year-old Jordan Fiveash, 29-year-old Michael Maginn, and 30-year-old Anthony James Mizon.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact St. Thomas Police at 519-631-1224 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.