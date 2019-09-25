Picnic table blaze leads to arson charge against St. Thomas man

A 32-year-old St. Thomas man is facing an arson charge after a fire behind a homeless centre.

The incident happened around 6:30 a.m. Monday, September 23 when St. Thomas police say a picnic table was set ablaze behind the drop-in centre on Talbot Street.

City fire crews responded and doused the flames. Investigators were able to review security footage from the area that showed a suspect lighting the fire.

Police say they were able to identify the suspect and took a 32-year-old man into custody the following afternoon and charged him with one count of arson.