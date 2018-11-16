OPP charge 6 youths with arson months after school bus torched

Napanee OPP have charged six teens with arson almost eight months after a school bus was set on fire.

Police say on March 24 at 10:40 p.m., Loyalist Township OPP and firefighters went to Fairfield Elementary School in Amherstview, Ont., to respond to a burning school bus.

When authorities arrived, the empty school bus was destroyed. Police estimate the damage done to the bus and the pavement, as well as for the cleanup could reach over $120,000.

READ MORE: Kingston police look for suspect they say hitched a ride, then set vehicle on fire

Six teens were charged with arson and two counts of mischief over $5,000.

Police are now reaching out to the public, asking for more information or video footage of the incident.

Anyone with information can contact Napanee OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.