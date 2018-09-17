Kingston police look for suspect they say hitched a ride, then set vehicle on fire

Kingston police say a woman hitched a ride with a man and at the end of their journey, lit his vehicle on fire.

According to Kingston police, a man was approached by a woman on June 1 at around 1 a.m while he was stopped in traffic at a Belleville intersection. She asked if he could drive her to Kingston and he agreed, and they travelled to Kingston along Highway 2.

They arrived in Kingston around 3:30 a.m. and the woman asked to be dropped off on Queen Street, east of Division Street.

According to police, as she exited the vehicle, the woman lit a piece of material and tossed it in the rear seat, which caused the car to become engulfed in flames.

She was last seen walking westbound on Queen Street.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Det. Graedon Schaule at gschaule@kingstonpolice.ca or 613-549-4660 ext. 6272.