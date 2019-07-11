London man, 20, charged in $30k arson at Oakridge apartment

A London man, 20, is facing a charge of arson with disregard for human life in connection with a fire on Monday afternoon at an apartment building in the Oakridge neighbourhood.

Emergency crews responded to the fire at the building on Fiddlers Green Road at 2 p.m. Monday. The impacted unit was unoccupied at the time and firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the blaze.

No injuries were reported but damage was estimated at $30,000.

The fire was deemed to be suspicious and a joint investigation was launched with the police street crime unit and fire marshal’s office.

Police announced on Thursday that a charge had been laid and the accused is due in court the same day.

