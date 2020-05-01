B.C. finance minister to provide update on B.C. emergency workers’ benefit applications

Send this page to someone via email

Applications are now open for the $1,000 B.C. Emergency Benefit for Workers.

Finance Minister Carole James is scheduled to speak about the benefit put in place to help those who have been unable to work because of the COVID-19 pandemic at a news conference at 9:30 a.m. PT.

The province has said the money will start being distributed next week.

To be eligible for the emergency benefit, you must:

Have been a resident of British Columbia on March 15, 2020 Meet the eligibility requirements for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) Have been approved for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit, even if you haven’t received a federal benefit payment yet Be at least 15 years old on the date you apply Have filed, or agree to file, a 2019 B.C. income tax return Not be receiving provincial income assistance or disability assistance

