Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Economy

TC Energy reports $1.15B first-quarter profit, up from $1.0B a year ago

By The Canadian Press
Posted May 1, 2020 9:47 am
TransCanada president and CEO Russ Girling addresses the company's annual meeting after shareholders approved a name change to TC Energy in Calgary on May 3, 2019.
TransCanada president and CEO Russ Girling addresses the company's annual meeting after shareholders approved a name change to TC Energy in Calgary on May 3, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

TC Energy Corp. reported a first-quarter profit of $1.15 billion, up from $1.0 billion a year ago.

The company formerly known as TransCanada says the profit amounted to $1.22 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31 compared with $1.09 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2019.

Revenue for the three months totalled nearly $3.42 billion, down from nearly $3.49 billion in the same quarter last year.

READ MORE: COVID-19 plan key part of Keystone XL construction acceleration, says CEO

TC Energy says its comparable earnings for first quarter 2020 were $1.1 billion or $1.18 per share compared with $1.0 billion or $1.07 per share in 2019.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.06 per share, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

TC Energy announced at the end of March that it would begin construction of its Keystone XL pipeline project with the help of an investment and loan guarantees from the Alberta government.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 The Canadian Press
Keystone XLTransCanadaKeystone XL pipelineTC EnergyTC Energy CorpKeystone XL pipeline project
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.