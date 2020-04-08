Menu

Canada

COVID-19 plan key part of Keystone XL construction acceleration, says CEO

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 8, 2020 12:08 pm
Updated April 8, 2020 12:10 pm
Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau says Crown Corporations will abide by ‘best medical advice’ on pipeline construction projects
WATCH ABOVE: (March 31) TC Energy Corp. gave the go-ahead for construction of its US$8-billion Keystone XL Pipeline project on Tuesday, with a helping hand from the Alberta government. On Tuesday morning, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau assured Canadians that the project, along with the Trans Mountain Pipeline project, wouldn’t be a health problem amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The CEO of TC Energy Corp. says the company is fine-tuning its plan to guard against the spread of COVID-19 as it moves ahead with site preparation for the US$8-billion Keystone XL Pipeline project.

Russ Girling says crews are working on right-of-way clearing and moving pipe and equipment into position while starting to drill river crossings and constructing the border crossing into Canada from northern Montana.

READ MORE: Work starts in Montana on Keystone XL pipeline

Major pipe-laying activity on the route from Hardisty, Alta., to Steele City, Neb., is expected to ramp up in June, he said during a presentation at the Scotiabank Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers Energy Symposium which was held virtually on Wednesday.

Duane Bratt discusses the COVID-19 pandemic and the Keystone XL pipeline
Duane Bratt discusses the COVID-19 pandemic and the Keystone XL pipeline

Environmentalists have charged it’s irresponsible for the company to go to construction during the current pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

Calgary-based TC Energy, formerly known as TransCanada, announced last week it would go ahead with the pipeline after Alberta agreed to invest about US$1.1 billion as equity and provide a US$4.2-billion loan guarantee.

READ MORE: TC Energy enlists Alberta to help finish US$8 billion Keystone XL project

Girling said the provincial investment was important to mitigate against “inherent risks” in the project, adding he didn’t want it to affect his company’s credit-worthiness or its ability to proceed with $30 billion in other capital projects.

“Advancing new egress as you know for us has been a huge part of our strategy but it has inherent risks and we needed to find partners that shared the desire and the need and therefore we can share the risk with them,” he said.

“That’s kind of how that conversation came about and I think it works well for the upstream and the government in terms of getting this capacity on stream as quickly as we can.”

Alberta buys stake in Keystone XL pipeline expansion
Coronavirus COVID-19 oilsands Alberta oilsands Keystone XL Alberta energy Keystone XL pipeline TC Energy Pipeline Construction TC Energy Corp Construction COVID-19
