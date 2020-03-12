Menu

Canada

TranAlta and Tidewater sell Pioneer Pipeline to TC Energy for $255 million

By The Canadian Press
Posted March 12, 2020 8:57 am
Updated March 12, 2020 8:59 am
A woman walks towards the entrance of the TransAlta headquarters building in Calgary, on Tuesday, April 29, 2014.
A woman walks towards the entrance of the TransAlta headquarters building in Calgary, on Tuesday, April 29, 2014. Larry MacDougal, The Canadian Press

TransAlta Corp. and its partner Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. have signed a deal to sell the Pioneer Pipeline to a subsidiary of TC Energy Corp. for $255 million.

The Pioneer Pipeline includes 131 kilometres of operating pipeline in Alberta.

READ MORE: Premier Kenney helps turn the taps on new natural gas pipeline

It runs from west of Drayton Valley to west of Edmonton.

TC Energy says it plans to integrate the pipeline into its Nova Gas Transmission Ltd. (NGTL) system.

READ MORE: TC Energy starts U.S. prep work for Keystone XL pipeline

As part of the deal, TransAlta will enter into long-term delivery transportation agreements with NGTL.

TransAlta owns and operates electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States and Australia.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
