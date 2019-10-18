Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Environment

Premier Kenney helps turn the taps on new natural gas pipeline

By Chris Chacon Global News
Posted October 18, 2019 8:25 pm
Updated October 18, 2019 8:52 pm
Two Alberta companies launched new natural gas pipeline
WATCH: The shift from coal to natural gas has been on the forefront for Alberta energy producers for the last several years. On Friday, two major companies, with support from the province, launched a new pipeline. Chris Chacon was there.

The shift from burning coal to natural gas has been on the forefront for Alberta energy producers for the last several years. On Friday, two major companies, with support from the province, launched a new natural gas pipeline.

“There are so many wins for our province in this 200-million dollar project that it’s hard to know where to begin, obviously the creation of 11,000 construction jobs at its peak was a big win for all Albertans who worked on this Pioneer Pipeline,” Premier Jason Kenney said.

READ MORE: Frustration grows among natural gas producers amid low prices, LNG uncertainty

“We’re very excited that the company board of directors has approved spending over a billion dollars in the next five years converting these coal plants into gas so that we can continue to provide low cost and clean electricity to Albertans,” TransAlta CEO Dawn Farrell explained.

The Pioneer Pipeline supplies natural gas to two of the province’s biggest power plants, allowing them to move away from coal as a fuel source.

Story continues below advertisement

Construction of the 120-kilometer pipeline began in 2018 and was a joint venture between TransAlta and Tidewater Midstream.

According to TransAlta, by the time it fully converts from coal to natural gas, it will have reduced its greenhouse gas emissions by 50 per cent.

READ MORE: Trans Mountain pipeline expansion faces hurdles as landowners dig in heels

“TransAlta’s coal to gas conversion of its energy-generating assets represents exactly what needs to happen around the world if we are to make real progress in the fight against climate change,” Kenney added.

In addition to the new pipeline, by 2021, three existing plants are expected to be converted from coal to natural gas, officials said.

TAGS
Climate ChangeJason KenneyPipelineCoalTransAltanatural gas pipelineKeephills powerplantTidewater Midstream
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.