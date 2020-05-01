Winnipeg police continue to hunt man wanted in Travis Johnson’s homicide

Send this page to someone via email

A man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in connection with a homicide at an Elgin Avenue home back in March, continues to elude police.

On Thursday Winnipeg police renewed calls for help finding Dylan James Mousseau, 22.

Mousseau, who is from Winnipeg, is wanted for second-degree murder after Travis Joel Johnson, 37, was found unconscious with significant injuries at a home in the 500-block of Elgin Avenue just after midnight on March 10.

Officers performed CPR and rushed Johnson to hospital, where he later died.

Police haven’t said how Johnson was killed, or what they believe led up to his killing.

Police spokesperson Const. Jay Murray has previously warned that Mousseau should not be approached.

“This is an individual who we believe still could be dangerous, we don’t want the public to approach this individual,” he said.

“We’re really relying on the community to come forward and help us identify where he is and we’ll be able to take him into custody.”

Mousseau is described as 6-foot-3 and about 148 pounds with a thin build.

He has brown eyes and is believed to have short black hair. He’s also known to have animal paw tattoos on both hands.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1.

Anyone with information that may help investigators should call the WPS homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

