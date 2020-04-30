Head-on crash occurs on B.C. Interior highway after woman warns province of confusing road markings

Send this page to someone via email

A B.C. woman who sounded the alarm after she narrowly avoided a head-on collision on a B.C. Interior highway due to confusing road markings says her worst fears have materialized.

Sheila McFarland says she wrote to B.C.’s Ministry of Transportation, alerting officials to a dangerous stretch of highway west of Princeton, B.C.

She owns a secondary property near Eastgate, south of Princeton.

McFarland says only a newly painted, white-dashed line, indicating a passing lane in one direction of traffic, is visible on Highway 3 near the Copper Mountain Mine heading uphill towards Hope.

The yellow line dividing traffic moving in both directions has faded or has been removed.

McFarland says the passing-lane confusion nearly led to a head-on crash with an oncoming vehicle on April 8, but her husband managed to pull back in the nick of time.

Story continues below advertisement

Both drivers involved in a head-on collision on Highway 3 near Princeton, B.C. on April 25 were trapped in their vehicles. Submitted

She immediately notified the ministry, but nothing was done to fix the road markings, she said. Just over two weeks later, a serious head-on crash occurred on the same stretch of highway.

Princeton RCMP Sgt. Rob Hughes says the driver of a 2012 grey Chevy Cavalier, travelling eastbound on the Copper Mine hill, crossed into oncoming traffic, striking a white 2015 Honda Civic head-on.

The latest crash occurred on Saturday, April 25, around 12:47 p.m. Both drivers, and sole occupants of the vehicles, were trapped inside and had to be extricated, Hughes said.

READ MORE: Driver critically injured in Highway 3 collision that knocked out power to thousands

Hughes says the 33-year-old male driver of the grey Chevy cavalier from Chilliwack was transported to Princeton hospital, suffering from minor injuries.

The driver of the vehicle that was struck, a 66-year-old woman from White Rock, was transported to Penticton Regional Hospital and underwent surgery in the days following the accident.

Story continues below advertisement

BC Emergency Health Services confirmed two paramedic crews were dispatched to the scene and cared for two patients before transporting each to hospital, one in serious condition, the other in stable condition.

The driver of this white Honda Civic suffered serious injuries as a result of the head-on crash. A yellow line indicating two directions of traffic is not visible on the roadway. Submitted

Hughes says while speed is believed to be the primary cause of the collision, the driver also expressed confusion to investigators about the road markings.

“The yellow line to separate the two directions of traffic was very, very faint on the road at the point of the crash, and the driver did indicate to the investigator that he didn’t see where the lane separation was and was confused about lanes,” Hughes told Global News.

“However, when you are driving on the road, you are supposed to stay to the right, not wander around all of three lanes of highway.”

Story continues below advertisement

Charges under the Motor Vehicle Act are being considered against the driver.

McFarland questions if the serious head-on collision could have been avoided if the Ministry of Transportation immediately acted upon her complaint.

“I informed the MOTI that evening [April 8]. They responded six days later to say that there was too much dirt at the centre and that the yellow line would be painted by May 15,” McFarland said of her communications with ministry staff.

“Even if they keep to the story of too much dirt, this is a systematic error in procedure that should be modified such that the highway is cleaned, the yellow line is drawn, and then the white lines are added,” she said.

AIM Roads, the highway maintenance contractor for the region, confirms road markings and line painting is not included in the scope of their contract with the province.

Markings and line painting are handled directly by the ministry through another contracting process.

Global Okanagan has reached out to the Ministry of Transportation for comment.