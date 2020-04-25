Slide closes road between Princeton and Summerland

A rural highway in B.C.’s Southern Interior has been temporarily closed because of a slide.
According to a tweet by AIM Roads, which provides highway maintenance in the Okanagan and Shuswap regions, the Princeton-Summerland Road is closed, and that there is no estimated time of opening.
The slide occurred at Shinnish Road and Princeton-Summerland Road, while the closure is between Chain Lake and Osprey Lake. It’s believed the slide is approximately 75 feet wide.
Global News has reached out to AIM Roads for more information.
