Slide closes road between Princeton and Summerland

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted April 25, 2020 2:56 pm
Updated April 25, 2020 3:19 pm
The Princeton-Summerland Road is closed because of a slide.
The Princeton-Summerland Road is closed because of a slide. Rob Miller

A rural highway in B.C.’s Southern Interior has been temporarily closed because of a slide.

According to a tweet by AIM Roads, which provides highway maintenance in the Okanagan and Shuswap regions, the Princeton-Summerland Road is closed, and that there is no estimated time of opening.

The slide occurred at Shinnish Road and Princeton-Summerland Road, while the closure is between Chain Lake and Osprey Lake. It’s believed the slide is approximately 75 feet wide.

Global News has reached out to AIM Roads for more information.

Drone photos of the slide along Princeton-Summerland Road.
Drone photos of the slide along Princeton-Summerland Road. Dave Stringfellow / Erris Fire Rescue
Dave Stringfellow / Erris Fire Rescue
Dave Stringfellow / Erris Fire Rescue
Dave Stringfellow / Erris Fire Rescue
Dave Stringfellow / Erris Fire Rescue

 

OkanaganTrafficsummerlandroad closuresimilkameenPrincetonhighway closureBC Interiorsouthern interiorland slideBC Highway 40Princeton Summerland Road
