One dead after collision between car, van on Highway 3 near Sunday Summit

A section of Highway 3 was temporarily closed on Wednesday afternoon following a fatal collision between a car and a van.

Princeton RCMP said the head-on accident happened at 2:45 p.m., near Sunday Summit, and that one person was confirmed dead.

WATCH BELOW (Aired April 23, 2019): 2 people turn themselves in after fatal Calgary hit and run

The summit, which has an elevation of 1,284 metres, is approximately 32 kilometres south of Princeton.

The highway reopened at 5:30 p.m.

Police said the cause of the crash is under investigation and nothing has been ruled out.

READ MORE: 400 km highways, side roads to be resurfaced in Southern Interior: B.C. Ministry of Transportation

Police added that South Okanagan Traffic Services, the South East District Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service and the B.C. Coroners Service were also investigating the collision.