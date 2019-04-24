Traffic
April 24, 2019 9:00 pm
Updated: April 24, 2019 9:02 pm

One dead after collision between car, van on Highway 3 near Sunday Summit

By Online Journalist  Global News

Emergency crews attend a fatal collision between a car and a van along Highway 3 on Wednesday afternoon.

Ron Syrnyk
A section of Highway 3 was temporarily closed on Wednesday afternoon following a fatal collision between a car and a van.

Princeton RCMP said the head-on accident happened at 2:45 p.m., near Sunday Summit, and that one person was confirmed dead.

Traffic conditions along Highway 3, at Sunday Summit, following a fatal collision between a car and a van on Wednesday afternoon.

DriveBC

The summit, which has an elevation of 1,284 metres, is approximately 32 kilometres south of Princeton.

The highway reopened at 5:30 p.m.

Police said the cause of the crash is under investigation and nothing has been ruled out.

Police added that South Okanagan Traffic Services, the South East District Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service and the B.C. Coroners  Service were also investigating the collision.

