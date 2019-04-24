One dead after collision between car, van on Highway 3 near Sunday Summit
A section of Highway 3 was temporarily closed on Wednesday afternoon following a fatal collision between a car and a van.
Princeton RCMP said the head-on accident happened at 2:45 p.m., near Sunday Summit, and that one person was confirmed dead.
The summit, which has an elevation of 1,284 metres, is approximately 32 kilometres south of Princeton.
The highway reopened at 5:30 p.m.
Police said the cause of the crash is under investigation and nothing has been ruled out.
Police added that South Okanagan Traffic Services, the South East District Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service and the B.C. Coroners Service were also investigating the collision.
