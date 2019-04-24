400 km highways, side roads to be resurfaced in Southern Interior: B.C. Ministry of Transportation

It’s an old joke, yet it still holds true: what are the four seasons in Canada? Almost winter, winter, still winter and construction.

This week, B.C.’s Ministry of Transportation announced that more than 400 kilometres of highways and side roads in the Southern Interior will undergo resurfacing this spring and summer.

According to the province, the repaving price tag will be approximately $70 million. The resurfacing projects will include highways 1, 3, 5, 24, 31, 97, 97C and 395.

“Maintaining high-quality roads and highways is important for everyone on the road, whether private citizens or commercial vehicles,” said Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Claire Trevena.

“All these paving projects in the Southern Interior in 2019 will make a big difference to local people and those travelling through the region.”

The ministry added that while these resurfacing projects are underway, drivers can expect minor delays and, at times, single-lane alternating traffic.

The first repaving project is already underway along Highway 3 near Princeton. The 13-kilometre section between Saturday Creek and Whipsaw Creek Bridge will be done in three sections. The price tag is $4 million, with the ministry saying work should be completed by early July.

According to the ministry, other major resurfacing projects taking place in the region this spring and summer include:

Resurfacing 20 kilometres of Highway 1 near Revelstoke, from Revelstoke Park East Gate to Glacier Park West Gate

Resurfacing Highway 5 in Kamloops from the Yellowhead Interchange to CN Junction and the Highway 1 bypass in Kamloops from Yellowhead Interchange to Columbia Street

Resurfacing miscellaneous areas along Highway 1 in Kamloops through the Valleyview corridor, plus various on and off ramps

Resurfacing and base repairs on approximately 59 kilometres of Highway 31 in and around Kaslo between Ainsworth and Lost Ledge

Hot-in-place asphalt recycling along 13 kilometres of Highway 97 near Quesnel between the Highway 26 junction and Cottonwood River Bridge

Resurfacing numerous side roads in Salmon Arm west of Highway 1 and east of Highway 97, including Salmon Valley Road, McTavish Road, Yankee Flats Road and Haywood Armstrong Road

Here is a list of more projects set to be resurfaced this year:

Resurfacing two sections of Highway 1 near Sicamous, from Annis Pit to Malakwa, totalling 34 kilometres

Sealcoating 26 kilometres on Highway 3 near Princeton between Stirling Creek Bridge and Riverside RV Park and Sunday Summit area

Hot-in-place asphalt recycling on 29 kilometres of Highway 3 and Highway 395 near Grand Forks in the Christina Lake and Cascade Falls areas

Sealcoating on 47 kilometres of Highway 24 and side roads near 100 Mile House from the Highway 97 Junction to Lone Butte

Intermittent resurfacing on 30 kilometres of Highway 97 and side roads from Clinton to Lac La Hache

Intermittent hot-in-place asphalt recycling on 39 kilometres of Highway 97 from Loon Lake Road to Clinton and Lovett Road to Wright Station

Resurfacing on 67 kilometres of Highway 97C from Lower Nicola to Logan Lake and Tunkwa Lake Road between Savona and Tunkwa Lake

For more information on the various types of resurfacing methods used on B.C. highways and side roads, click here.